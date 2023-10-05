Suhana Khan Talks About Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri At The Archies Event, Calls Them The ‘Biggest Source Of Guidance’

Mumbai: “The Archies” actor Suhana Khan on Wednesday said her parents, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, are her “biggest source of guidance”.

The 23-year-old, who is set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”, was speaking at the India Today Conclave’s session titled ‘New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang’. “My biggest source of guidance is my parents and actually, my entire family. I feel like we all chip in and help each other out… I ask Mom ‘Was that okay? Is my hair okay? Is my outfit okay?’” Suhana said.

Advertisement

“The Archies“, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an Indian live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name. It also marks the acting debut of late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty), and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda (Archie).

In the Netflix film, Suhana plays Veronica, a character she describes as someone with a magnetic personality.

“She is unabashedly herself and she knows her worth. That’s something I’m learning from her,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement