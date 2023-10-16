Sugandha Mishra Announces Pregnancy In Maternity Photoshoot With Sanket Bhosale

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale recently announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures of their maternity photoshoot. Sugandha and Sanket posed for a beach photoshoot as the former flaunted her baby bump in the adorable and mushy photos. The couple are well known standup comedians who have a huge fan following.

While Sugandha is known for imitating Kangana Ranaut, Sanket shot to fame with his mimicry of Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others Bollywood celebrities. Fans and well-wishers congratulated the duo after they posted a heartfelt message about their pregnancy on Instagram.

ugandha captioned her post as, “The Best Is Yet To Come…Cant Wait To Meet Our New Addition

kindly keep ur Love & Blessings on ♾️”. Tabu commented, “Congratulations”. Bharti Singh wrote, “congratulations dear god bless you ❤️”. Ridhima Pandit also commented, “Wowww amazing news guys congratulations.. God blesssss ❤️❤️❤️”. Mukti Mohan wrote, “Wowwww Badhaaiyaan jiiii Love youuu❤️”. While Nauheed Cyrusi commented, “OMGGG Congratulations…Hope Beabssss has been blocked from this post”.

