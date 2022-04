Advertisement

Nagpur: Sudhakar Keshavrao Sardey, father of noted lawyer Adv. Ranjit Sardey, passed away due to brief illness on Thursday. He was 83.

Sudhakar Sardey, a resident of 22, Sneh Nagar Wardha Road Nagpur, left heavenly abode, due to brief illness. He is survived by host of family members and friends to mourn his death. His last rites will be performed at Sahakar Nagar Ghat.

