Success for Gadchiroli police :Another Action Team Member Mangaru Madavi arrested

He had a reward of Rs. 02 lakhs declared by the Government.

Gadchiroli – On 18-19/10/2021, based on intelligence input received from the reliable sources, an anti-naxal operation was launched by Gadchiroli police in the limits of SPS Permili under Aheri sub division. On 19/10/2021 during the night, while the police conducting search operation in the forest of Permili, successfully arrested one hardcore naxalite named Mangaru Kataku Madavi.

The arrested naxalite Mangaru Madavi, r/o Visamundi, AOP Nargunda, tehsil Bhamragad, district Gadchiroli was recruited in Permili LOS of the CPI (Maoist) groups. He was acting as an Action Team Member of the above organization as well as a senior cadre of Dandakaranya Aadivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthana (DAKMS) till his arrest by Gadchiroli police.

He was personally involved in many incidents like, murders of innocent people, post attacks, etc. Further, he actively participated in the post attack on AOP Burgi (Ye.) and brutal killing of one vice-Sarpanch named Rama Talandi under the limits of AOP Burgi (Ye.) in the year 2021. There are 04 offences (03 – murder and 01 – encounter) have been registered against him at various police stations functioning in Gadchiroli district. In order to curb his violent activities, the Government of Maharashtra had declared a bounty of Rs. 02 lakhs on his head. Besides the above offences, Gadchiroli police is investigating his involvement in the other offences.

Under the able guidance of shri Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli and under the leadership of shri Somay Munde, Addl. Supdt.of Police (Ops.), Gadchiroli, shri Sameer Shaikh, Addl. SP (Admin.), Gadchiroli and shri Anuj Tare, Addl. SP, Aheri, Gadchiroli police successfully arrested the above hardcore Maoist.

Shri Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli had intensified the anti-naxal operations against the Maoist organization to curb the naxalism in Gadchiroli district. Simultaneously, appealed the active Maoists cadre to renounce the path of the violence and surrender in order to live their lives with dignity. – satish kumar,gadchiroli