‘Subhashitas Convey the Essence Quickly’ – Narendra Modi.



New Delhi

Date: 10/10/25

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shree. Narendra Modi remarked before the workers of Sanskrit Bharati that the wisdom contained in Sanskrit Subhashitas is so profound that what one fails to grasp even after listening to a lengthy speech, is quickly understood through a single Subhashit.

A compilation of various Subhashitas and aphorisms mentioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shree. Narendra Modi in his ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme has been published in the form of a book by the Sanskrit Bharati (Vidarbha) Trust. The book is titled “Udgaara:”. Smt. Vaikhari Kulkarni Senad and Smt. Ranjana Phadnis, workers of Sanskrit Bharati from Pune, have compiled the book. This book provides the Sanskrit, Hindi, Marathi, and English meanings of the Subhashitas and aphorisms quoted by Respected Narendra Modi, along with Padachheda (word division) and Anvaya (syntax/order of words). The source of the Subhashita is noted. Additionally, a traditional or historical story related to the Subhashita has been narrated. The context in which the Subhashita was recited is written in Hon’ble Modi’s own words. The writers’ notes provide the reader with additional information about the Subhashitas. Not only that, but the more than one hundred illustrations drawn by Smt. Pallavi Pandit makes the meaning of the Subhashitas even clearer. The coloured illustrations have made the book attractive. Therefore, this book will prove to be a guide for people of all ages, not only in India but all over the world.

Gold Rate 13 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,24,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,15,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,80,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Office bearers of the Sanskrit Bharati (Vidarbha) Trust, along with the compilers, had traveled to Delhi to present this book to the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The presentation ceremony took place at the official residence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Shreesh Deopujari, All Sampark Pramukh of Samskrit Bharati, was present on the occasion. Shreesh Deopujari honoured the former Pracharak Narendra Modi with an Angavastra (shawl) for serving the nation for two Tapas (24 years) while in power.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Modi said that he got the inspiration to use Subhashitas in speeches from Param Poojya Sarsanghchalak Hon’ble Balasaheb Deoras. Balasaheb used to explain subjects by utilizing appropriate Subhashitas. Shree. Narendra Modi also expressed the opinion that Sanskrit used to be the language of scholars, but Sanskrit Bharati has made it accessible to a commoner.

Those present during the book presentation ceremony were Smt. Vaikhari Kulkarni (Senad), Smt. Ranjana Phadnis, Smt. Vandana Deshpande, Kumari Shriya Kulkarni, Shreesh Deopujari, Makarand Kulkarni from Sahitya Prasar Kendra, Shri Abhijeet Teni, Shriniwas Warnekar, Dilip Senad, and Pramod Deshpande.

He got acquainted with each person present and enquired about their well-being with interest. He then added, ‘If there is Jigyasa (curiosity/desire to know), then action happens; Jigyasa must be awakened.’

Modi-ji was having a heartfelt conversation with everyone. It was evident that the behavior of a Sangh Pracharak (RSS whole-time worker) is still intact. This program was captivating. Everyone felt that these moments are a treasure for a lifetime.

The book will be available for sale after its formal launch at the All India Convention of Sanskrit Bharati, which is scheduled to be held in Coimbatore in November. Hon’ble Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes for this All India Convention.