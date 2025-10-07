Sub-Junior National Basketball: Nagpur’s Soham in Maharashtra squad

Nagpur: Soham Ghodmare of Pawanbhoomi Krida Mandal (PKM) from Nagpur district has been selected to represent Maharashtra in the 50th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship.

The U-13 national event, being organised by Basketball Federation of India (BFI) at Dehradun, Uttarakhand, will run till October 10. In the 12-member boys team of Maharashtra, Soham was included after Nagpur’s sub-junior team won bronze medal in the recently held Maharashtra State Championship at Solapur. The preparatory camp of Maharashtra boys team was held in Mumbai.

A student of Montfort School, Soham practices under Narendra Katole and Sagar Vaishnav at the PKM courts. President of Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) and MLC Sandip Joshi and Secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) Bhavesh Kuchanwar congratulated Soham.