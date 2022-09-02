Students of Government Engineering College Nagpur meet with accident, one dead

Advertisement

Nagpur: A student of Government Engineering College died and four others were seriously wounded after a car they were travelling into met with a mishap near Air Force Officers Mess, on Wardha Road, under Beltarodi Police Station here, on Friday.

The deceased student has been identified as Gaurav Raghorte while Divesh Nighot, Vedant Udapure, Tanmay Megangale and Aman Yadav have been monitored at AIIMS Nagpur.

According to police sources, all students had left their Khapri based college and were on their way to Nagpur in a Celerio car (MH/49/AS/3603). At around 1.30 pm, when they were crossing Air Force Officers Mess on Wardha Road, their car met with a mishap. The impact was so severe that all were seriously wounded in the incident. Gaurav reportedly succumbed to his injuries while others survived the incident, informed police sources.

