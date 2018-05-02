Students in a fix as RTMNU demands fresh exam fees

Nagpur: The alleged irrational and high-handed action on the part of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) in demanding fresh exam fees has left the students anguished.

According to the students, the university is demanding fresh fees for the summer 2020 exams cancelled or postponed in view of Covid-19 outbreak.

One of the girl students, in a communication with Nagpur Today, lamented the irrational behavior on the part of RTMNU in demanding exam fee from students again. She said, “the students already paid Rs 21,360 for the Summer 2020 exam. However, the exam got cancelled due to corona pandemic. But, shockingly, the university is again asking for Winter 2020 fees of same amount. We are not asking for free examination but university should consider our last year fee. Only results announced and the Rs 21,360 only for result is huge amount. Some students are from poor family and they cannot afford such a big amount.This is very unfortunate situation for the students,” she said.

Some of the affected students contacted the Vice Chancellor but he did not send any reply to them.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, universities had deferred the summer exams. NU also pushed its second and third phase of exams affecting over two lakh students. The Nagpur University had allowed submission of exam forms till June 25, and also waived off super late fee in view of the Covid pandemic, which led to closure of all academic activities in March. However, NU senate members and students organizations have demanded that the exam section must refund at least 75% of the fee, as summer exam haven’t been held.





