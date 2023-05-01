Student ends life at Priyadarshini Girls Hostel in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: Unable to bear failure in exam, a girl student committed suicide at Priyadarshani Girls Hostel in Pratap Nagar police limits on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gauri Sunil Bhavekar (21), native of Lunavat Nagar, Dhamangaon Railway, district Amravati. Gauri was a student of Second Year Computer Science. She went into depression after she failed in the three subjects of Third Semester results of which were declared recently. The depressed Gauri hanged herself to ceiling fan with the help of odhni at her Room No. 213/A of Priyadarshini Girls Hostel in Pratap Nagar police limits between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Pratap Nagar PSI Kulsunge, based on information provided by Hostel Warden Archana Sandesh Burbure (50), registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is underway.

