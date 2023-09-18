Student Aadarsh Rathi advocates for sustainable development

Nagpur/Amravati: Aadarsh A. Rathi, a student of Standard 12 at P. R. Pote Patil International School in Amravati, has offered insightful perspectives on the critical issue of sustainable development. Recognizing the global importance of sustainable development, he highlights the challenges in its implementation, particularly in countries like India.

Aadarsh Rathi emphasizes the contemporary relevance of sustainable development as a common global agenda. Sustainable development aims to balance economic growth, environmental protection, and social equity for the benefit of present and future generations. Aadarsh acknowledges that implementing sustainable development practices can be a formidable challenge, especially in countries with complex socio-economic dynamics like India. He suggests that unique strategies are needed to adapt global sustainable development goals to local contexts effectively.

Aadarsh references the widely accepted definition of sustainable development as articulated in the Brundtland Report, stating that it aims to “meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” This definition underscores the importance of responsible resource management and long-term thinking.

“Economic Sustainable model says that a great gap exists in modern accounting practices which are due to the fact that the cost of damage to the earth in market prices is not included while taking into consideration the accounting practices. It can also be seen that the prime reason for the imbalances in nature and on Earth is the limited involvement of ecological and social components in all the models of sustainable development,” Aadarsh pointed out.

The aim of environmental sustainability is to improve human welfare through the protection of natural resources for the future. The definition of sustainability development programs being initiated are defined as environmentally sustainable when there is a surety that the needs of the population are met without the risk of compromising future generation needs. Today’s start ups need to emphasize on how production can accomplish positive economic results without damaging the short-term and long-term spread of the environment.

Success of environmentally sustainable business seeks to assimilate all four sustainability pillars viz., Human, Environmental, Social, Economical sustainability and to reach this aim each one needs to be treated equally. Some cases may see overlapping importance of identification of specifics as the four types are unique in oneself.

Businesses need to make strategic choices of decisions as to how these incorporations may affect the future if at all the chosen approach into their policies and procedures is executed taking into consideration how business can incorporate all four pillars of sustainability into their core business activities. With India emerging as an economic superpower, but contradictory to this, there is another profile of India which constitutes around 17% of the world’s population, but also accounts for around 35% of the poverty and 40% of the illiterates in the world. The major reason for simultaneous inequality in income distribution is dominant though there is tremendous improvement in varied sectors of economic aspects like foreign exchange, IT revolution, export growth, and so on which still cannot stop growth of inequality in income distribution.

China has proven to be meticulous in quite a few accords. For example, to meet the exigent circumstances of widening economic and social inconsistency, comprehensive growth — the best tool has been actually adopted by China for its tremendous economic performance without letting down improvement in agricultural growth, employment generation, poverty reduction, and involvement of the social sector (health, education, and women empowerment).

If India adopts such pattern of experience and expertise the elements of the success such as, high end labor-releasing agricultural growth, positive income distribution via multi-ethnic agricultural growth, accessibility of infrastructure, upper levels of literacy and skills, inculcations for the location of enterprises specifically in rural areas, and easy way in of credits for the poor section of society, are extremely relevant not only for India but for major developing countries. A path for sustainable development has been paved but unless all our methods are channelized uniformly achieving sustainable development will be big, stressed Aadarsh.

Aadarsh A. Rathi’s thoughtful reflections on sustainable development highlight the critical need for addressing this global concern, particularly in countries like India where challenges in implementation are prevalent. His recognition of the Brundtland Report’s definition underscores the core principles of sustainable development that prioritize the well-being of current and future generations. His insights serve as a reminder of the importance of continued efforts to integrate sustainable practices into public policies and everyday life.

