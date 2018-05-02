Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 15th, 2021

    Strike cripples banking services in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Banking services in Nagpur and across the country were crippled as the bank unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatization of Public Sector Banks and retrograde banking reforms. Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike called by the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions.

    Banking services such as deposits and withdrawals at branches, cheque clearance, and loan approvals have been affected due to the strike.

    All nine banks unions – All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) are taking part in the strike called by the UFBU.

    The strike has left the customers a hassled lot as banks were already closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday), leading to a four-day break in regular banking operations.

    The strike comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget announcement where she announced the privatization of two public sector banks (apart from IDBI Bank) as part of the government’s disinvestment drive to generate Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

    Trending In Nagpur
    पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त कविवर्य सुरेश भट यांना अभिवादन
    पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त कविवर्य सुरेश भट यांना अभिवादन
    एल.ए.डी. चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन युथ थीम वर
    एल.ए.डी. चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन युथ थीम वर
    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 2,200+ fresh cases for three-days in a row, recovered cases cross 1.5 lakh mark
    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports 2,200+ fresh cases for three-days in a row, recovered cases cross 1.5 lakh mark
    Nagpur: Day 1 of week-long lockdown evokes mixed response
    Nagpur: Day 1 of week-long lockdown evokes mixed response
    Strike cripples banking services in Nagpur
    Strike cripples banking services in Nagpur
    Fresh lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus again
    Fresh lockdown triggers migrant workers’ exodus again
    असोसिएशन ऑफ प्रोग्रेसिव्ह एम्प्लॉइज इंडियातर्फे राष्ट्रीय धावपटूंचा सन्मान
    असोसिएशन ऑफ प्रोग्रेसिव्ह एम्प्लॉइज इंडियातर्फे राष्ट्रीय धावपटूंचा सन्मान
    व्यवसायिकांनी लॉकडाऊन काळामध्ये प्रशासनाला सहकार्य करावे : -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    व्यवसायिकांनी लॉकडाऊन काळामध्ये प्रशासनाला सहकार्य करावे : -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    दोन दुचाकीचोरट्यास अटक करण्यात पोलिसांना यशप्राप्त
    दोन दुचाकीचोरट्यास अटक करण्यात पोलिसांना यशप्राप्त
    “Stage Performance is Passion For Anant Kapaley” -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    “Stage Performance is Passion For Anant Kapaley” -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145