Strict curbs if Covid cases on rise: Maha dy CM

Ajit Pawar said the state government is keeping a tab on the increasing number of patients

More than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday and added that strict restrictions might be clamped if the new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Pawar’s warning came a day after Maharashtra reported 8,067 fresh coronavirus positive cases, as much as 50 per cent more than Thursday.





“We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions.

Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune,” he told reporters after visiting the Jaystambh military monument in Perne village on the occasion of the 204th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Queried on the possibility of imposition of more curbs, Pawar said the state government is keeping a tab on the increasing number of patients. “If the number of patients continues to rise then there will be strict restrictions. To avoid strict restriction everybody should follow norms,” he said.