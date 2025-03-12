Stray scare at Nagpur Airport: IndiGo flight diverted to Bhopal over dog sighting

Advertisement



Nagpur: A routine flight from Mumbai to Nagpur took an unexpected detour to Bhopal after a suspected dog sighting on the runway forced the pilot to abort landing at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The IndiGo flight, scheduled to land at 12:30 am on Tuesday, was on its final approach when the pilot noticed what appeared to be a stray dog on the runway. Acting swiftly, the pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and decided to divert the flight to Bhopal. After a wait of nearly two hours, the aircraft finally returned to Nagpur, touching down at around 2:30 am, much to the frustration of passengers.

No animal found, but entry can’t be ruled out

Following the incident, officials from MIHAN India Limited (MIL), which operates the airport, conducted a thorough inspection of the runway but found no trace of any animal. They also clarified that no recent complaints of stray animal intrusion had been reported. However, one official admitted that animal entry from the Shivangaon side of the airport remains a possibility.

While ATC had cleared the flight to land upon its return, officials stressed that the final decision to divert rested with the pilot, given the potential safety risks.

Though the episode ended without incident, it has raised concerns over airfield security and wildlife intrusion, prompting calls for enhanced vigilance to prevent future disruptions.