Stray Dog Menace in Nagpur’s Wadi Area: 6-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Brutal Attack

Advertisement



Nagpur (Wadi): A horrifying incident in the Dattawadi area of Nagpur’s Wadi locality has sparked fear among residents after a 6-year-old boy was viciously attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The injured child has been identified as Swarup Vijay Meshram, who was playing outside his home when the attack occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, three stray dogs suddenly pounced on Swarup in front of the AP Fitness Gym in Suraksha Nagar. The attack was so severe that the dogs reportedly tore into his flesh, leaving the boy unconscious on the spot. Locals immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Gold Rate 09 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,800/- Gold 22 KT 90,000/- Silver/Kg 96,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Swarup was later transferred to a larger hospital in Nagpur for advanced treatment. Doctors have reported deep wounds on his neck, raising concerns about possible effects on his brain. His condition is currently critical, and he remains under intensive medical care.

This is the third stray dog attack in the area in recent months, leaving residents in a state of panic. Locals allege that the authorities have taken no concrete action to control the growing stray dog population. There are no active dog-catching operations, nor any arrangements for vaccination or sterilization, they say.

The lack of action has angered the community, with many voicing strong dissatisfaction against the administration. Citizens are now demanding immediate intervention to protect the public from further harm.

Advertisement