Stray dog menace in Nagpur: Boy attacked savagely in Amrapali Nagar

Nagpur: The growing menace of stray dogs in Nagpur has once again raised serious safety concerns after a shocking incident in Hudkeshwar area’s Amrapali Nagar on Sunday. A pack of stray dogs attacked a young boy, biting him 12 to 15 times on different parts of his body.

The victim, identified as Shivam Bahaikar, was left severely injured and bleeding. His family rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment. The incident has spread panic in the locality, with residents expressing anger and demanding immediate measures to curb the rising population of stray dogs.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of increasing dog-bite cases in Nagpur and following Supreme Court’s intervention, the Save Speechless Organization (SSO), led by Smita Mire, has announced a city-wide free rabies vaccination campaign for stray dogs. The initiative, called ‘Mission Rabies’, will run from September 1 to September 28, 2025.

Under this drive, stray dogs across Nagpur will be vaccinated to reduce rabies risk and ensure better animal welfare. Teams of SSO volunteers will visit societies and neighbourhoods on citizen requests to carry out the vaccination. Notably, to minimize stress for the animals, the campaign will avoid the use of nets wherever possible and rely on humane handling methods.

Calling on citizens to support the initiative, Smita Mire said, “Every vaccinated dog means reduced rabies risk for citizens and better care for the animals. We urge Nagpurians to actively participate in this mission.”

The dual development, a brutal dog attack and the launch of a proactive vaccination campaign, has once again highlighted the urgent need for sustainable solutions to the city’s stray dog crisis.