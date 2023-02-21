Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday as investors preferred to stay cautious ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The BSE Sensex edged down 18.82 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,672.72. During the day, it hit a low of 60,583.72 and a high of 60,976.59. The NSE Nifty slipped 17.90 points or 0.1 per cent to end at 17,826.70.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards. NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.

