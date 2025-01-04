STEPS Playschool, Nagpur Hosts 13th Annual Sports Day

Advertisement













STEPS PLAYSCHOOL, Nagpur celebrated their annual sports day, ‘Champions in Action-Tandem Titans’ alongwith the kindergarten students of their sister concern KGNPS recently . This was their 13th Annual Day event. Kindergarten students marched with placards to promote environmental conservation.

The little one’s performed flawlessly in drills and participated in creative races . Fathers also participated along with their wards in few races. The esteem guests Dr. Kashif Syed, Cardiologist and Dr. Sumera Khan, Paediatrician, educationist Dr. Sajjad Khan , Mrs. & Mr. Mohsin Khan and Dr. Saima Khan & Dr. Jawad Khan [ENT Consultant] applauded the performance of students and congratulated the proud parents and staff .

Dr. Shazia Khan , Founder Director of STEPS PLAYSCHOOL acknowledged the presence of guests and parents present in large numbers and appreciated the brilliant display of students which was the result of hardwork and teamwork of all staff members. Principals and academicians of various schools attended the program.

The event was supported by Galaxy Interiors, Prolife Mediclave,Sunshine Solar Energy,Nagpur Ploggers ,Elite X Gym and Physiocare and Rabbani Events.The program was conducted by Centre Head, Mrs. Bharti Naidu and Mrs. Josefa Mendonca. Mrs.Azra Khan proposed the vote of thanks.