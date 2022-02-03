Stationery scam: NMC Store Manager arrested

Nagpur: THE Economic Offences Wing (EoW) arrested the Store Manager of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in connection with the infamous stationery scam. The accused was sent to police custody till February 7 by the court, police officials said.

According to police sources, Store Manager Prashant Bhatkulkar (56), a resident of Nagpur, was arrested on Tuesday night after his role was unearthed in the scam during the investigation.

While working as the Store Manager, Bhatkulkar had taken entry of 24 bills of the Finance Department in the register. However, the register, which could be used as important evidence in the investigation, was missing.

The cops are focused on finding the role of other administrative officials and collecting evidence related to the scam.

It may be mentioned that the FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station in December last year in connection with the stationery scam of Rs 67 lakh.

Padmakar alias Kolba Sakole (55), a resident of Jaiprakash Nagar, Atul Sakole (40), New Nandanvan; Mohan Padwanshi, Rajesh Meshram, Afaque Ahmed were arrested by the police so far.

The suppliers in connivance with some civic employees siphoned off Rs 67 lakh of public funds. The police have seized the stamps and stationery allegedly prepared by the accused persons that was subsequently used to perpetuate the scam