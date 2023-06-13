State Transport Department rolls out new smart RC, driving licences

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Transport Department has taken significant steps to address the long-standing issue of delays in obtaining smart cards for vehicle Registration Certificates (RC) and driving licenses, according to a report in a local English daily.

According to the report, by leveraging modern machines and awarding the smart card contract to Manipal Technology Company (MCT) in Karnataka, the Department aims to expedite the printing process and produce an impressive 45,000 smart cards per day at RTO offices in Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai. This welcome development is expected to improve efficiency and reduce waiting times for vehicle owners in the state.

In an effort to meet the demand for smart cards in Maharashtra, which amounts to approximately 80 lakh cards annually, the Transport Department has terminated its contract with a Hyderabad-based company responsible for supplying smart cards. The new contract with Manipal Technology Company (MCT) ensures a minimum daily supply of 45,000 smart cards. This move is expected to significantly streamline the production process and eliminate delays in card issuance.

The revised smart card format comes with several enhancements, offering improved quality and reduced costs for vehicle owners. The new cards are constructed from durable polycarbonate material, ensuring resistance to heat and enhanced durability. The use of laser engraving technology guarantees high-quality printing of the vehicle owner’s name and photo without any blurring, enhancing security and legibility.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar has expressed confidence in the improved smart card system, assuring vehicle owners of a seamless and efficient process. The revised pricing for obtaining a vehicle license will be reduced to Rs 64, and the fee for RC withdrawal will also be Rs 64, marking a notable decrease from the previous rates of Rs 94 and Rs 56, respectively. This reduction in fees will alleviate the financial burden on vehicle owners while ensuring they receive high-quality smart cards in a timely manner.

The decisive steps taken by the Maharashtra State Transport Department to expedite the issuance of smart cards for vehicle Registration Certificates and driving licenses is a welcome development for motorists in the state. With the implementation of modern machines and the awarding of the smart card contract to Manipal Technology Company (MCT), the Department aims to produce an impressive 45,000 smart cards per day, significantly reducing waiting times and providing durable, high-quality cards to vehicle owners. This streamlined process, coupled with reduced fees, ensures a more efficient and cost-effective experience for Maharashtra’s motorists.

