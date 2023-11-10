State-level mega job fair on Dec 2, 3 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Announcing that State-level mega job fair to be held on December 2 and 3 this year would likely to provide jobs to over 50,000, Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary appealed youngsters to avail the benefit of the same.

The Department of Skill Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation had organised a meeting to review the preparations for the job fair. Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department took stock of the preparations on Thursday at Divisional Commissioner office.

Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Divisional Commissioner; Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector; Sunanda Bajaj, Assistant Commissioner; Devtale, Joint Director; Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, all District Collectors were present through video conferencing.

The mega job fair will be held at Jamnalal Bajaj Auditorium of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University on December 2 and 3, 2023 from 10 am to 5 am. Over 1000 companies will participate at the venue. The stalls of mining industry, hospital industry, MIHAN, Hingna, Butibori, MIDC will be available. The stalls of various corporations will be on display to provide information about self-employment and candidates who are willing to do self-employment can take advantage of this. Youngsters are expected to register their name on the website www.Rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in.

