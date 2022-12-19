State govt stands firmly behind Marathi brethren in border areas: Fadnavis

Nagpur : Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday assured Members of the Legislative Council that the state government stands firmly behind the villagers of border areas and local Marathi brethren in general. The regime shall support them with its full strength. He also said that the state government will undertake a special campaign for carrying out development activities in villages along all border areas.

Fadnavis made a statement on the issue raised by LoP Ambadas Danve about the recent developments in border areas. Members Shashikant Shinde, Abhijit Wanjari, Jayant Patil also spoke on the issue. Regarding a recent incident which has been the bone of contention between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Fadnavis said that the members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti were agitating in a democratic manner. The Constitution of India has given everyone the right to protest in a democratic manner.

But the Karnataka government forcibly ended up arresting these agitators who were protesting peacefully. This government will take immediate action and ensure hassle free release of those arrested. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to intervene to ensure that there is harmony between the two states regarding the issue of border dwellers and a meeting was held in the presence of the CMs of both the states. Stopping the injustices being perpetrated on these border area dwellers was foremost on priority.

Some provocative tweets had been posted from Karnataka CM’s Twitter handle in this concern. However, since this tweet was not made by the Karnataka CM himself, Fadnavis said that Union Home Minister Shah had instructed to proceed forward and file an FIR in this case. Fadnavis also highlighted the various schemes being implemented by the state government regarding development activities being carried out in rural areas, funds being provided for the same and proposed schemes which are supposed to be implemented in near future.

