State Govt okays Rs 2 cr for maternity, surgery ward in Kamptee Sub-District Hospital

Nagpur: Kamptee’s Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Tekchand Savarkar, announced on Friday that the State Government has approved a grant of Rs 2.08 crore for the establishment of a dedicated maternity and surgery ward within the Sub-District Hospital in Kamptee. This significant development is expected to address long-standing concerns about healthcare facilities in the region.

With the sanctioned funds of Rs 2 crore, the Sub-District Hospital in Kamptee is set to undergo a substantial transformation. The upgrade will involve the creation of a modernized surgery ward, complete with separate sections for delivery and Caesarean sections for women. This development aims to provide more specialized care for expectant mothers. Additionally, the upgraded facility will include essential features such as changing rooms for medical professionals and support staff. All these improvements will be carried out under the National Health Mission.

For a considerable period, women in Kamptee faced a recurring challenge when they sought maternity care at the Sub-District Hospital. Many were often referred to hospitals in Nagpur, primarily for Caesarean section deliveries. This practice had become the norm, causing frustration and inconvenience to local residents.

In response to the persistent demands of the citizens, the Medical Superintendent took proactive steps to address the issue. The concerned MLA, Tekchand Savarkar, played a pivotal role in advocating for improved healthcare facilities in Kamptee. Both the MLA and the Health Department worked together to prioritize the matter.

As a result of the combined efforts of MLA Tekchand Savarkar, the Health Department, and the local community’s relentless demand for better healthcare services, the State Government allocated Rs 2 crore for the establishment of the maternity and surgery ward within the Sub-District Hospital in Kamptee. This achievement is being widely appreciated by the citizens who had long yearned for more accessible and specialized healthcare facilities within their region.

The citizens have expressed their gratitude to MLA Tekchand Savarkar and the State Government for this critical step in enhancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring better maternal and surgical care within Kamptee. The upcoming project is anticipated to commence soon and promises to bring significant improvements to the region’s healthcare services.

