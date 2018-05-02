State govt grants Rs 4 lakh to treat Hinganghat girl, who was burnt alive

Nagpur: Wardha district administration has granted Rs 4 lakh to the Orange City Hospital and Research Institute (OCHRI) for the treatment of the 24-year-old lecturer, who was allegedly set afire by a jilted lover in Hinganghat on Monday morning. The said amount was given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Meanwhile the condition of girl was still critical.

The amount of Rs 4 lakh was credited to the hospital’s account on Wednesday, Anup Marar, Director, OCHRI told Nagpur Today.

State Government had on Tuesday assured that it will bear all the expenses for her treatment.

“Apart from all the expenses for her treatment, the Government had also made necessary arrangements for stay and conveyance of the family at Nagpur,” informed Marar and added, “The woman’s condition is stable but critical owing to internal burns. A team of specialists doctors led by Sunil Keswani from Mumbai’s National Burns Centre visited the hospital and checked on the condition of the woman and expressed satisfaction at the treatment.”