State Assembly may be dissolved, Sanjay Raut drops mega hint

Nagpur/Mumbai: Less than an hour after his ‘satta jayegi’ statement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has dropped another mega hint on his Twitter suggesting that the Maharashtra Government may be moving towards dissolving the State Assembly. Posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut wrote, “The journey of political developments in Maharashtra (moving) towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha…”

The massive statement suggests that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Government may dissolve the Assembly as its numbers slip into a minority. All eyes are now on the urgent Cabinet meeting called by the Chief Minister. It is in this Cabinet Meeting where sources indicate that Uddhav Thackeray can pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly.