Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 31st, 2020

    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Mumbai/Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday in a 3-hour long meeting via video conferencing with the school education department has directed to start teaching – online or offline whatever is possible – from June. “The students’ year will not be wasted,” he said and added, “Education is essential to life, it should not stop.”

    In remote areas where there is no connectivity and no COVID-19 outbreak, schools should be started following the social distancing norms and in places where it is difficult to start schools physically, online education should be started, the Chief Minister said.

    Uddhav said that the academic year must begin in June at any cost. He added that Maharashtra should show the country that education is not hampered even in the pandemic.

    He also said that the Google platform should be used on an experimental basis but a strong system of online learning should be developed for a long time by developing separate computer methods.

    The Chief Minsiter said that those schools which were used as COVID-19 quarantine centres will be sterilized at the expense of the government.

    The issue of teachers in non-subsidized institutions, filling up of vacancies was also discussed in the meeting in which Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of State Bacchu Kadu, MLA Kapil Patil, Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna along with Raghunath Mashelkar, Dr. Anil Patil, Aniruddha Jadhav and other education experts were present.

    Happening Nagpur
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Maharashtra News
    जूनपासून शालेय वर्ष सुरु झालेच पाहिजे, मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या सूचना
    जूनपासून शालेय वर्ष सुरु झालेच पाहिजे, मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या सूचना
    जास्तीत जास्त परकीय गुंतवणूक देशात आणणे फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    जास्तीत जास्त परकीय गुंतवणूक देशात आणणे फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    Hindi News
    महाराष्ट्र में 30 जून तक बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, रात 9 से सुबह 5 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू
    महाराष्ट्र में 30 जून तक बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन, रात 9 से सुबह 5 बजे तक रहेगा कर्फ्यू
    नागपुर में एक दिन में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत
    नागपुर में एक दिन में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत
    Trending News
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Unlock 1: Activities to be allowed in Phases I, II and III
    Unlock 1: Activities to be allowed in Phases I, II and III
    Featured News
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Maha govt yet to issue guidelines on lockdown
    Maha govt yet to issue guidelines on lockdown
    Trending In Nagpur
    20 more test positive in Nagpur, active cases at 129
    20 more test positive in Nagpur, active cases at 129
    जूनपासून शालेय वर्ष सुरु झालेच पाहिजे, मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या सूचना
    जूनपासून शालेय वर्ष सुरु झालेच पाहिजे, मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या सूचना
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 30 June with some relaxations
    Maharashtra issues guidelines for employees after offices open in phased manner
    Maharashtra issues guidelines for employees after offices open in phased manner
    जास्तीत जास्त परकीय गुंतवणूक देशात आणणे फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    जास्तीत जास्त परकीय गुंतवणूक देशात आणणे फायदेशीर : नितीन गडकरी
    UMANG Sub Area Bids Farewell To Goc
    UMANG Sub Area Bids Farewell To Goc
    ५० वर्षा निमित्त सीटूच्या स्थापनेला आशा वर्कर्स तर्फे मानव श्रृंखला
    ५० वर्षा निमित्त सीटूच्या स्थापनेला आशा वर्कर्स तर्फे मानव श्रृंखला
    बीडीओ सचिन सुर्यवंशीच्या गांधीगिरीने अखेर तो राजकीय कार्यकर्ता ओसाळला
    बीडीओ सचिन सुर्यवंशीच्या गांधीगिरीने अखेर तो राजकीय कार्यकर्ता ओसाळला
    नागरिकांनी आता जीवनपद्धती बदलावी
    नागरिकांनी आता जीवनपद्धती बदलावी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145