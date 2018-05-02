Start 500-bed facility at Mankapur Stadium: Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari to administration

NMC should purchase 5,000 Remdesivir injections for its hospitals, says Mayor

Nagpur: To tide over shortage of beds in view of spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari has directed civic administration to set up 500-bed facility at Mankapur Sports Stadium. Existing beds at Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCHs) are falling short as daily caseload is more than the recovery in city. Adding to woes, now the virus is spreading fast in rural hinterland adding to pressure on existing hospitals in urban areas leaving new patients and their relatives running from pillar to post searching for vacant beds Taking cognisance of newspaper reports about critical situation, Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari discussed the strategy and response of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) with Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B during evening.

Tiwari is under home isolation after testing positive for second time to COVID-19. The two discussed new measures that are needed to be introduced for managing the increasing demands for beds to treat the patients. Though initially most of patients are asymptotic, within few days of home isolation the virus tends to multiply fast and infection spread to lungs needing immediate hospitalisation. This has resulted in increasing rush to hospitals and mismatch in demand and supply. At many hospital patients refuse to leave even they are stabilised and hence beds are running short. So Mayor and Municipal decided to immediately open a 500-bed emergency hospital at the sports stadium instructions were relayed to civic officials to go for procurement of necessary infrastructure. It was also decided to make a provision of Rs 10 crore from this year’s civic budget and Standing Committee will accordingly incorporate it in budget.

The Mayor also instructed the administration to complete the administrative proceedings by accepting this prior recognition and to ensure that 500-bed are ready within a period of one week. Faster action is needed given the projections of new patients urgent action is needed so that patients do not have to suffer. Though civic administration is working round to clock the doubling ratio has reduced and hence increased number of COVID-19 patients. Serious patients are not getting beds in hospitals where infrastructure is failing to cope with increased demand. Despite all possible efforts by the administration, the situation in the city has become critical and it is felt that State Government should also arrange additional 1000 beds as per the earlier announcement.

Mayor urged the Guardian Minister to take a quick decision in this direction and directed administrative machinery to set up emergency hospitals at big open places to tide over critical situation. The Mayor said that patients are facing shortage of Remedesivir injections and relatives of the patients are wandering from place to place. In order to provide relief to them, he said NMC should immediately come forward to save the lives of the patients by purchasing 5,000 injections and the patients and their relatives should be given relief from the artificial deficiency which is being shown in the market. Social institutions should be roped in to help manage the situation for back end operations so that civic official and employees can focus on critical work load. Mayor discussed the matter with the NGOs over the phone. Many senior doctors are willing to offer their services and a decision should be taken by civic administration and State Government in registering them and completing the formalities. He directed Municipal Commissioner to take immediate decision at this hour of crisis.



