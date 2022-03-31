Running Aapli Bus catches fire near Medical Square in Nagpur

Nagpur: Passengers had a lucky escape as a running Aapli Bus caught fire at Medical College Square near Sangam Hotel in Nagpur on Thursday, March 31 morning. This is the second incident of Aapli Bus catching fire in recent times.

According to the Fire Brigade, the fire started from the engine area below the driver’s cabin. The Aapli Bus (MH-31/SC 0413) was on its way to Sitabuldi coming from Titur (Umred Road). The bus driver Divakar Kakde suddenly noticed smoke coming from the engine and he immediately stopped the bus. Kakde asked the conductor to disembark all the passengers, 45 in number, in order to prevent any casualty.

On being informed, the NMC’s Fire Brigade rushed two fire tenders from Cotton Market Fire Station and Sakkardara Fire Station to the spot. The firefighters brought the blazing bus under control. Black, dense smoke billowing from the burning bus could be seen from far away. Traffic came to standstill on the busy road. The bus suffered extensive damage.