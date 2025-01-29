Stampede at Maha Kumbh Claims 30 Lives, Injures 60 in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, India – A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj claimed the lives of at least 30 devotees and left 60 others injured in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident occurred as massive crowds surged towards the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, the occasion of the second Shahi Snan (royal bath).

Authorities reported that the chaos erupted between 1:00 am and 2:00 am when several devotees broke through barricades in an attempt to reach the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The tightly packed gathering led to widespread panic, causing multiple injuries and separating numerous families.

Officials Confirm Death Toll, Investigation Underway

Speaking at a press briefing, DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that 30 individuals lost their lives in the incident. “Out of the deceased, 25 have been identified, and efforts are underway to determine the identities of the remaining five,” he stated.

Emergency responders swiftly mobilized, rushing ambulances to the scene and transporting the injured to a makeshift hospital within the Kumbh Mela premises. Officials urged devotees to remain cautious and vacate the area promptly after completing their rituals.

PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath Express Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending his condolences to the bereaved families. “The accident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is extremely tragic. My heartfelt sympathies are with those who lost their loved ones. I also wish for the swift recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance,” PM Modi stated in a social media post.

During a public rally in Delhi, the Prime Minister reiterated his condolences and assured continuous monitoring of the situation. “For some time, bathing was halted due to the incident, but it has since resumed. I am in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government regarding relief efforts.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the media, confirming that the situation was under control. He attributed the stampede to devotees jumping barricades in an attempt to reach the Sangam. “There is an unprecedented gathering at the Maha Kumbh, with around six crore devotees arriving yesterday alone. The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours when some individuals disregarded safety measures,” Adityanath stated.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Modi had spoken to him four times since the incident, ensuring ongoing support from the central government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda have also assured all possible assistance.

Akharas Proceed with Scaled-Down Amrit Snan

Following the tragic event, the Akharas (monastic orders) initially announced the cancellation of the Amrit Snan. However, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Ravindra Puri later confirmed that a scaled-down version of the ritual would proceed once crowds subsided.

“Crores of people arrived in the morning, making it difficult to continue the bathing process. However, as the crowds thin out, the procession will take place on a smaller scale,” Puri stated. He also addressed concerns over misinformation, stating that rumors contributed to the panic leading to the stampede.

“False information created fear among devotees, causing the tragic situation. I urge people to take a dip at any nearby Ganga ghat instead of rushing towards the Sangam,” he added.

Authorities Urge Caution, Dismiss Rumors

In an official statement, CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to devotees to follow safety instructions and avoid overcrowding specific ghats. “Multiple ghats have been set up for the holy dip. I urge everyone to cooperate with the administration and not pay heed to rumors,” he emphasized.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the Maha Kumbh festivities continue, with enhanced security measures in place to prevent further mishaps. Authorities remain vigilant, ensuring a safe environment for the millions of devotees participating in the sacred event.