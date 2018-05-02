St.Vincent De Paul brings a positive wave of hope with their new campaign

Nagpur: With the world being shadowed by the pandemic, our lives have come to a standstill. Some of us have seen the worst during these tough times. St. Vincent De Paul Youth of St. Vincent De Paul, Nagpur, an international fraternal organisation of catholic brings a new hope during the hard times by reaching out to those that society over looked.

The campaign invites people to give their ideas through videos. The video would aim to give ‘HOPE’ in times of the Pandemic helping anyone watching it overcome their anxiety, fear, and uncertainty of the current situation. People can share their idea of hope through a video in the form of a song , testimony , real life experience of the patients recovering from Covid-19 , comedy etc .

One of the members of the organization, Ms. Arzoo Kale , felt the need to bring in the light among the prevailing darkness surrounding all of us.

With the guidance and sincere support from senior members and Youth Ms. Rebecca D’souza, Arthur, Youth Animator – Mrs. Shubhra, the SSVP Youth introduced this campaign on 7th May 2021.

People participating in the campaign can send their videos on the following numbers – 8767963416 , 8446384368 . Best motivational videos will be awarded.

The Youth is empathetic towards people all around and have come up with an action plan to develop the society and make the world a better place to live in. We encourage you to be a part of this campaign. Let our voice of encouragement reach the ones in despair. The light is not at the end of the dark tunnel , it is indeed in the tunnel itself. Let us all go through the phase boldly! This campaign is open for all anybody can be a part of it . For more details – *Visit SSVP NAC Facebook page , @ssvpnagpur on Instagram