ST bus tragedy: Toll rises to 4 as bodies of driver, conductor, two passengers recovered

Nagpur: With the recovery of bodies of driver S R Sulewar, conductor Bhimrao Nagrikar and two passengers, the toll has risen to four after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was washed away while crossing an overflowing bridge on a nullah at Dahagaon village in Yavatmal district, between Umarkhed and Pusad on Tuesday morning, said District Collector Amol Yedge. The ST bus was going from Nagpur to Nanded.

Marathwada and parts of Vidarbha received very heavy rains during the day, causing floods in many places. The tragedy took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed Tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the MSRTC was going from Nagpur to Nanded. The bus got swept away while passing over the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains, and then overturned, an official said.

There were four passengers in the bus besides the driver and conductor, Umarkhed Tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said. In a late night release, the district administration said passengers Sharad Fulmali (27) and Subramanyam Tokla (48) were rescued.

The video of the bus accident on the Nagpur- Nanded route has gone viral on social media.