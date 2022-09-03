SSC, HSC supplementary exam results out

Advertisement

Nagpur stands 2nd in SSC and 3rd in HSC in Maharashtra

Nagpur: The Nagpur Division stood second in students’ pass percentage in Maharashtra in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary examinations while it stood third in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations. The results were declared on Friday.

Amravati Division was at fourth spot in SSC and 5th in HSC in State. Nagpur Division recorded a pass percentage of 45.65 in SSC and 39.13 in HSC. Amravati reported scores of 39.63% and 34.55% respectively. With 51.74% Latur Divisional Board scored the highest pass percentage in the State in SSC. In HSC Aurangabad Divisional Board acquired top position by scoring 48%.

In Maharashtra, 19,042 students appeared in the supplementary examinations in SSC that were conducted between July 27 and August 12 while 17,281 students wrote the HSC examination, held from July 21 to August 24, 2022. The total pass percentage of SSC examination of State is 30.47 while for HSC, it is 32.17.

The Board has given comparison of results of supplementary examinations of HSC of three years that shows there is a marked improvement in pass percentage of all divisions. In 2020 the pass percentage was 18.63, in 2021 it reached 20.35 while this year it rose to 39.13%. In 2021 the pass percentage of Amravati Divisional Board was 16.26, in 2021 it reduced to 11.82, but this year it jumped to 34.55%.

After the declaration of results if students want to apply for retotalling or revaluation, those who want photocopies of answer-sheets, or those who want migration certificates can get it from http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in for SSC students and http://verification.mh-hsc.ac.in for HSC students. Students can submit their applications on this website on their own or through their institutions. The conditions and rules for applying are given on the website.

Students should apply between September 3 and September 12, 2022 for retotalling and they should submit applications strictly from September 3 to September 22 to get photocopies of answer-sheets online. Students don’t have to physically go anywhere. They can pay fees for the facilities online through debit card/credit card/UPI/Net Banking.

Students, if they want to get revaluation done, have to first procure photocopies of answer-sheets of that subject. They will apply for revaluation after five days of receipt of photocopies of answer-sheets. They will have to submit an application to their divisional board online. The students (re-examinees), private students, those who want to improve their class and the ones getting transfer of credit through Industrial Training Institute (ITI) who want to appear for SSC as well as HSC examinations. The students registered in March 2022 will get an opportunity to improve their class under the Class Improvement Scheme by writing an examination in March 2023, which will be the last chance for them.

