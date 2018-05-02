Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Apr 9th, 2020
    National News

    SRPF to ensure lockdown discipline in Mumbai

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the State Reserve Police Force needs to be deployed in congested areas of Mumbai to ensure strict implementation of the ongoing lockdown and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    Tope said the containment strategy was discussed in the cabinet meeting where ministers stressed the need to deploy SRPF personnel in congested areas of the metropolis as part of measures to halt the march of coronavirus.

    “All ministers stressed the need to enforce strict lockdown and deploy SRPF as there is no option. Similarly, surveillance of crowds through drone technology was also necessary apart from installing CCTVs,” he said.

    He said public toilets in Dharavi, a COVID-19 hotspot, will be sanitised and cleaned every one or two hours as part of efforts to stop the virus spread.

    The total number of positive cases in the state stood at 1,346 as of now.

    Of these Mumbai has 746 patients, which is 50 per cent of the total, Tope said.

    “This is a cause of worry,” he added.

    The sprawling slum colony of Dharavi has so far reported 17 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

