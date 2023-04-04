SRPF Jawan commits suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Jawan of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) committed suicide at his residence in Nagpur on Monday, April 3 evening. The exact reason behind the Jawan ending is life has not been ascertained so far.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Rameshwar Kangale (27), resident of Quarter No. 111/3, SRPF Group 4, MIDC.

According to police, Prashant ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a nylon rope in the bedroom between 6.30 pm and 7 pm. However, the reason behind Prashant taking the drastic step could not be known immediately.

MIDC PSI Dandge, based on a medical report, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.

