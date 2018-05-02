Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020
    Filmi Baatein

    “Sridevi’s demise is still a shock for us. She has given a lot to the industry to learn from” says, Giorgia Andriani

    Actress Giorgia Andriani will soon be seen in the film “Sridevi Bungalow” with a surprise element along with Arbaaz Khan and Priya P. Varrier as she appears with them in an item number for the movie. She is known for her crucial role as an Indo-French agent in the regional OTT series “Karoline Kamakshi.” Giorgia expresses her grief on the demise of Legendary actress Sridevi while shooting for the film and reveals that the story is not about Sridevi Ji, the plot is completely different.

    While sharing her views about Veteran Actress Sridevi, she expressed her grief over her unexpected demise, “Sridevi Ji’s demise is still a shock for us, she has given a lot to the industry to learn from”, Giorgia added. She has been a fanatic about Sridevi’s performances and films, her favorite films of Sridevi are “Chandni”, “Chalbaaz”, and “Khuda Gawah”. Giorgia’s dance number in the film is sure to swoon her fans since she revealed her first look of the song in an astounding Arabic attire with Arbaaz Khan and Priya P. Varrier; it has created a buzz around B-Town.

    On the work front, she will be debuting with an item number in the movie Sridevi Bungalow, as well as she will soon set foot in Bollywood with her debut in “Welcome to Bajrangpur”, opposite Shreyas Talpade. The film is set to be plotted around the lines of an NRI woman who visits a village and her journey to adopt the village.

    The film is made under the banner of Mad Films Entertainment and Anjum Rizvi Film Co. (ARFC). Since the announcement of her debut in Bollywood, Giorgia has been acing her Hindi Game. She is an avid street junkie but also endeavors in fitness. Her Instagram stories could be a guide to a healthy lifestyle.

