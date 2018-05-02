Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

    Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remain silent on Ram Navami amid lockdown

    Nagpur: City’s renowned Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remained closed on Thursday on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ for devotees amid Corona Virus lockdown on ninth day of ‘Chaitra Navratri’. Nationwide lockdown has been imposed in backdrop of Covid-19 outbreak.

    Following the guidelines of the administration, temple authorities have restricted the devotees from entering the temple premises to avoid mass gatherings.

    Every year crowds of people gather in front of the temple on Ram Navami, but the temple was quite deserted today due to the lockdown. Though to mark this occasion, the devotees decorated the temple with colourful flowers and rangoli.

