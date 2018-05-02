Sri Lanka Name 24-Member Squad For England Series, Kusal Perera to Lead

Sri Lanka Cricket board on Tuesday announced a 24-member squad for the limited-overs series against England, starting June 23. Kusal Janith Perera will lead the Sri Lanka squad, which will play three one-day internationals and three T20I matches against England. The players from the Island nation agreed to tour England but maintained their stand against signing annual contracts. The players, including Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.

Meanwhile, senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne continue to remain absent from the squad as Sri Lanka look to build a team for the future. Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando have been recalled to the Sri Lankan side.

The new additions to the mix are the uncapped players Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Ishan Jayaratne, while one Test-old Praveen Jayawickrama, who has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for May, has also found a spot.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa gave his approval for the chosen squad. Sri Lanka Team will depart in the early hours of June 9, 2021, to take part in the T20i and ODI series.