Spurious ‘green’ crackers flood markets in Nagpur despite SC ban

Nagpur: Despite a Supreme Court ban on the sale and use of unauthorized firecrackers during Diwali, Nagpur markets are witnessing an influx of spurious ‘green firecrackers.’ These eco-friendly alternatives, intended to have certification from CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), are flooding the market with deceptive labelling.

The purported ‘green’ crackers are expected to carry certification from both CSIR-NEERI and PESO, along with a QR code for verification. However, investigations reveal that numerous boxes featuring the ‘Logo of CSIR-NEERI’ lack the required PESO certification, registration numbers, and QR codes. Additionally, many boxes display a ‘QR Code’ associated with CSIR-NEERI, but a significant number of these codes are non-functional, raising concerns about the authenticity of the eco-friendly claims.

The influx of spurious ‘green firecrackers’ not only undermines the Supreme Court’s efforts to promote eco-friendly alternatives but also poses potential risks to public safety. The lack of proper certification and functional QR codes raises questions about the quality and safety standards of these firecrackers, potentially jeopardizing the well-being of consumers and the environment.

With the CSIR-NEERI’s stamp of approval, the crackers are also mandated to be affixed with the QR code that customers can scan and obtain information about the crackers’ emissions and composition. CSIR-NEERI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with hundreds of manufacturers for making ‘green’ firecrackers. ‘Green’ firecrackers have a small shell size as compared to regular ones. Their formulation comprises less polluting raw materials.

‘Green’ firecrackers, in many cases, also use polluting chemicals like aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate and carbon but the quantity is low, which in turn lowers the emission by about 30 percent. In some ‘Green’ firecrackers, these chemicals are not at all used. A very limited ‘Green’ firecrackers are available in the markets that have logo and QR code both. Firecrackers like ‘fuljhadi’, ‘pencil’, ‘chakri’ and some other firecrackers which cause less pollution have the logo and QR code both.

However, the majority of the firecrackers that produce high decibel sound and more smoke like ‘Sutli bombs’, multiple shots, ‘anar’ etc., in the market have no CSIR-NEERI or PESO authentication. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is the implementing agency and keeps vigil to ensure pollution rules are adhered to in the city. Whereas, the State Government has no mechanism to check illegal ‘Green’ firecrackers available in the market except anyone who sends the QR code of the boxes.

