‘SPORTS ODYSSEY’ – GRADES PRE-NURSERY & NURSERY (DAY 1)

Advertisement













‘Champions are made from something they have deep inside them – a desire, a dream and a vision.’

Celebrating the Spirit of India, a thrilling sports week, Sports Odyssey’ was organised at Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, from 21st January to 25th January, 2025 for the students of Grade Pre-Nursery – V. This year’s Sports Odyssey was a vibrant celebration of India’s diversity and richness.

Gold Rate Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,700 /- Gold 22 KT 74,100 /- Silver / Kg 92,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The highly anticipated Sports Day event was held on the theme ‘Colours of India’. The event was a resounding success, with students, teachers and parents coming together to celebrate the country’s rich diversity and sporting spirit. The tiny tots were dressed in colourful sports attire with vibrant props adding to the festive spirit.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Dr. Ashish M Agrawal, a renowned sports physiotherapist with a rich experience of over a decade, presently working as an Associate Professor and HOD, Sports Department, at Datta Meghe College of Physiotherapy, Nagpur. The Principal, Ms. Yogeeta Umalkar, warmly welcomed the gathering with an inspirational address, setting the tone for a spectacular celebration of sportsmanship and excellence.

Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur, a visionary educationist who seamlessly blends academic excellence, sports, creativity, and character development to foster holistic growth, showered her blessings and extended her encouragement to the students, inspiring them to push beyond their limits and achieve success. Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur, conveyed her best wishes to the students for an exhilarating day of sporting spirit, determination and victory.

The event commenced with the passing of the torch flame, symbolizing the values of peace and brotherhood. The students presented a mesmerizing drill, showcasing their synchronization and teamwork. Unique races were conducted for the students on day 1 such as Orange Race, Fast and Furious Race, Collecting Flowers Race, Gangetic Dolphin Gangs Race, etc. The students showcased our national symbols like tiger, peacock, banyan tree and lotus through different races. Parents also participated with great zeal in the game of Tug of War.

The event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, where the winners were awarded medals, trophies and certificates. The Chief Guest, Dr. Ashish M Agrawal and other dignitaries congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

The Sports Day event was a grand success, with everyone coming together to celebrate the spirit of India. The event promoted physical fitness, and teamwork as well as fostered a sense of national pride and unity.