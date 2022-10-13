Spicy treat: Nagpur’s celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar is set to prepare 2000 kg ‘Maha Chiwda’

Nagpur: Aiming for yet another world record, Nagpur’s celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar will prepare 2,000 kg ‘maha chiwda’ on October 16 to mark World Food Day. With many accolades already under his belt, Manohar is trying to break his previous record of cooking 500 kg chiwda a few years ago.

The chef Vishnu Manohar will prepare ‘Maha-Chiwda’ in a huge 6000 kg kadhai. From Biggest Paratha in 1999 to 3000 kg organic curry in 2019, this is Manohar’s 14th experiment. This ‘Maha Chiwda’ will be prepared using Ram Bandhu Chiwda Masala. The preparation of this famous Indian snack will begin overnight and culminate in an event in front of everyone, said Vishnu Manohar in a press conference.

The ingredient list for this massive culinary endeavour will also require quite an effort, as the cooking oil itself will weigh over 350 kg. The core ingredient, dry chiwda, will tip the scales to over 600 kg along with 100 kg of cashew nuts and raisins. Peanuts, which form the perfect companion to this dry chiwda recipe, will amount to over 100 kg. Curry leaves and coriander weighing 100 kg each will find their way in the cooking ‘kadhai’ which can cook hundreds of kgs at one go. Similar amounts of spices will be mixed with crispy golden fried onions weighing 50 kgs. And there’s bound to be a hot and spicy kick to the chiwda, courtesy almost 40 kg of red chilli powder.

As a Diwali gift, chiwda will be served in special packets of 250 grams to all the attendees and organisations. The chief guests are Kanchan Nitin Gadkari and Amruta Devendra Fadnavis. 6 to 7 chefs will help make this ‘Maha-Chiwda’, said Manohar.

Spices, dry fruits and other preparation materials required for Chiwda will be provided by Shubh Foods Industries Private Limited, Mumbai. The event is supported by Aakhar Films, Mahesh Travels, Bhumipatra, Chefs Unlimited, Khasiat Bazaar, Cake All Rounder Adventure and Master Recipes. The ‘Maha-Chiwda’ programme is set to begin at 11 am on October 16 at Vishnuji Ki Rasoi, Bajaj Nagar Chowk. “I invite everyone to enjoy the ‘Maha-Chiwda’,” said Manohar in a press conference on Wednesday. Other panellists were Bhanu Das, Nachiket Jamdar, Renuka Agrawal, Milind Deshkar and Vijay Jathe.

