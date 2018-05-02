Special Squad of DCP Vinita Sahu raids illicit hooch dens in Bhivsenkhori, materials worth ₹ 4 lakh seized

Nagpur: Cracking down on illegal hooch dens and illicit breweries ahead of Holi, the Special Squad of DCP Zone II Vinita Sahu along with the staff of Sitabuldi and Dhantoli Police Station conducted raids on eight illicit distilleries in Bhivsenkhori area located under Gittikhadan Police Station in the early hours of Saturday morning. Besides, arresting eight accused including six women, cops have also confiscated materials worth ₹4,08,500 and destroyed 6,000 litres chemicals and 186 litres of country made liquor made from moha flower.

According to police sources, the Special Squad of DCP Vinita Sahu comprising API Dilip Chandan, Constables Ramdas Narekar, Ganesh Jogekar, Parag Fegde, Aalim Khan, Ashish Wankhede, Sandeep Padwal, Chandrashekar Gautam, Manoj Diwedi, Vinod Meshram, Mohan Khandekar, Deepak Wahane, Maruti Kendre, Nilesh Atram, Sanjay Meshram, Sanjay Thakur, Kiran Bhagwat and Hemlata Thakre conducted at 3.45 am on Saturday. The cops, simultaneously, raided eight illicit distilleries and detained eight accused in this connection.

An offence under relevant Sections of IPC was registered at Gittikhadan Police Station against the accused identified as Rajna Sudhakar Kalbande (45), Mahadev Mangal Ukey (47), Lata Subhas Kamble (43), Wasantrao Charandas Pati (50), Sulekhabhai Bhimraoji Kamble (52), Indubai Janardan Ghodeswar (56), Vimlabai Bhipan Meshram (52), Seembai Prem Khandale (32).

The Special Squad of DCP Vinita Sahu has handed over confiscated materials and all the accused to Gittikhadan Police for further investigations.