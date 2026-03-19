Special Emphasis on Cleanliness and Hygiene in Schools during Health Department Review Meeting

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Nagpur, March 19: Chairperson of the Education Special Committee, Mrs. Santoshdevi Laddha, conducted an important review meeting with the Health Department to assess the cleanliness and hygiene conditions in municipal schools across the city.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Mr. Rajesh Bhagat, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Deputy Education Officer Mrs. Seema Khobragade, Divisional Sanitation Officer Mr. Sagar Hargude, Mr. Vinay Bagle from the Education Department, along with sanitation officers from all zones and other concerned officials and staff.

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During the meeting, Mrs. Laddha reviewed in detail the availability of sanitation staff in schools, their functioning, and the status of regular and effective cleaning of school toilets. She emphasized that maintaining cleanliness in schools must be treated as the highest priority to ensure the health, safety, and a conducive learning environment for students.

She directed that schools lacking adequate sanitation staff must be immediately provided with the required workforce. Additionally, instructions were given to ensure regular, timely, and effective cleaning of all school toilets so that students do not face any inconvenience.

The Chairperson clearly stated that negligence regarding cleanliness will not be tolerated under any circumstances. All concerned departments were instructed to work in coordination and ensure regular inspections so that every school remains clean, safe, and well-maintained, and that no school is neglected. She further directed officials to conduct regular school visits to monitor sanitation conditions and take immediate corrective actions wherever necessary.

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