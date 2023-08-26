Special Assembly on International Dog Day at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: The International Dog Day assembly held on August 25, 2023, at DPS Mihan in Nagpur was a heartwarming event aimed at nurturing care and responsibility among children towards dogs. The focus was on Preparatory Fawns, the pre-schoolers, who participated with great enthusiasm in the special assembly.

The assembly began with a heartfelt prayer, setting a tone of respect and positivity. A “thought of the day” related to dogs was shared, intending to foster empathy and compassion for these loyal companions. The children were educated about the significance of International Dog Day, which aligned with the goal of helping them understand the bond between humans and dogs.

One of the unique aspects of the event was the invitation extended to parents and their canine friends. This resulted in a heartwarming gathering that included esteemed guests like Mrs. Dhanashree Ambaselkar, Mrs. Kalpana Kirupakaran, and Mrs. Madhumita Mukherjee, who are parents of the school. They graced the occasion with their beloved pets.

Mrs. Dhanashree Ambaselkar, in particular, captured the audience’s attention by sharing fascinating facts about dogs and providing insights into proper dog care. These informative tidbits piqued the curiosity and admiration for these wonderful creatures among the young attendees.

The pre-schoolers showcased their affection and creativity through a delightful dance performance that celebrated the special relationship between humans and dogs. This performance not only demonstrated their artistic talents but also highlighted the genuine love and respect they hold for their four-legged companions.

