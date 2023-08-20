Spate of Killings Persists in Nagpur: Youth killed in Yashodhara town

Nagpur: Disturbing news emerges from Yashodhara Nagar Police Station, revealing a tragic incident of murder. The victim, identified as Badal Padole, was found lifeless, with indications of foul play surrounding his demise. Yashodhara Police have filed a criminal complaint and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A wave of concern has swept through Nagpur, the secondary capital of the state, following a chilling event that transpired within a span of 24 hours.

Advertisement

In a separate incident earlier, under the jurisdiction of Jaripatka Police Station, Mahesh Uike was brutally murdered near the Nara Gavajhali vicinity. The crime occurred around 2 a.m., leading the Jaripatka Police to register a case and subsequently launch a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, another unsettling incident took place in the late hours of the night within the Harsooli village area, under the jurisdiction of Hudakeshwar Police Station. Rekha Sukhdev Uike’s life was tragically cut short, allegedly by Dinesh Patil. The nature of the injuries sustained in this incident is distressing, and a Section 307 (attempt to murder) charge has been applied. Hudakeshwar Police have registered a case and begun their investigation.

Furthermore, a third incident has occurred near Nakyajawali, close to Katol. A lifeless body in a distressed state was discovered near a canal. The victim’s identity remains unknown. Both Gattigadhan Police Station and the Crime Branch have registered a criminal complaint and initiated a subsequent investigation. The possibility of the victim being murdered and dumped in the canal has raised concerns among the authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement