Sonu Sood Surprises Nagpur Police at Special Fateh Movie Screening Organized by Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singhal

Advertisement













Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal Organizes Screening of Fateh Movie; Actor Sonu Sood Surprises Officers with a Personal Visit.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal, known for his innovative “Single Pattern” initiatives aimed at reducing stress among police personnel, organized a special screening of the recently released movie Fateh for officers and staff. The initiative, held on January 20 and 21, 2025, at Eternity Mall in Sitabuldi, aimed to create awareness about rising cybercrime and its impact, particularly loan app scams.

Gold Rate Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,700 /- Gold 22 KT 74,100 /- Silver / Kg 92,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The event was an unexpected treat for the attendees, as neither officers nor their families were informed beforehand. The movie Fateh, which highlights the devastating effects of cybercrime, served as both entertainment and an eye-opener for the audience. Post-screening, the officers and their families were delighted by the surprise appearance of the movie’s lead actor, Sonu Sood, who interacted with them, posed for photos, and made the occasion memorable.

The event also featured the unveiling of T-shirts for the upcoming Tiger Run Marathon, scheduled for January 25, 2025, at 5:00 AM, organized by Nagpur Police. The unveiling was conducted by Sonu Sood in the presence of Commissioner Dr. Singhal and senior officers, including Additional Commissioner Sanjay Patil, DCPs Niketan Kadam, Dr. Ashwini Patil, and other senior officials.

The program received widespread appreciation for providing officers and their families a unique experience. Many officers expressed that it was their first opportunity to watch a film as part of an official event and meet a celebrity like Sonu Sood in person.

This initiative not only helped reduce stress among the police force but also raised awareness about cybercrime. Dr. Singhal’s creative efforts to engage his team and enhance their morale are being widely lauded. The Nagpur Police Department has once again demonstrated that policing is not just about enforcing the law but also about fostering a supportive and motivated workforce.

This event has set a new benchmark in innovative initiatives by the police, leaving a lasting impression on both officers and their families.