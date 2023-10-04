Sontu’s elder brother made co-accused in Rs 58 crore fraud case

Nagpur: In a significant development, Dheeraj Jain, the elder brother of Sontu Jain, operator of the international gaming, gambling, and betting app diamondexchange.com, has been made a co-accused in the Rs 58 crore fraud case, a report in a local English daily said.

According to the report, Dheeraj was allegedly involved in accepting cash on behalf of his brother, Sontu, at his garment shop in Gondia. Prior to this revelation, Dheeraj had already been under police scrutiny, with authorities uncovering numerous chats and messages that repeatedly linked him to suspicious activities. Several key witnesses have also come forward, disclosing Dheeraj’s alleged involvement in aiding Sontu in illegal businesses. The report further suggests that Dheeraj’s wife is also under investigation.

Sontu Jain, the primary accused in the case, has been on the run ever since the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea. It is anticipated that he may face additional charges in the days ahead, as more victims of his purportedly manipulated app have reportedly approached the Nagpur police to file complaints against him.

Sontu’s disappearance from Nagpur occurred shortly after the rejection of his bail application by the High Court. He reportedly received assistance from individuals named Arora and Sharma, who aided him in reaching the Balaghat bus stop, enabling him to go undercover.

In response to these developments, Nagpur police have been conducting searches at the residences of Sontu’s relatives. Many of his family members are being regularly questioned by authorities. Intriguingly, Sontu, who possesses expertise in mobile phone gadgets, has reportedly ceased communication with both family members and friends, casting a shroud of mystery around his whereabouts.

The case continues to unravel as investigators dig deeper into the alleged fraudulent activities linked to diamondexchange.com and the involvement of Sontu Jain and his associates. With Dheeraj Jain now identified as a co-accused, the legal proceedings are expected to become even more intricate in the pursuit of justice.

Anant Jain, also known as Sontu, has fled Nagpur after his bail application was rejected in an online gaming racket case. Police have cracked his Whatsapp chats with traders and hawala traders, revealing his involvement in duping people through online gambling. The Income Tax Department plans to ask the police to hand over the cash and valuables seized during raids on Jain’s premises.

