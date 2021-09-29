Social activist moves ED, IT Deptt seeking probe into RSS’ source of income

Nagpur: A social activist Mohnish Jabalpure has lodged complaints against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department demanding a probe into the source of income of the organisation.

Jabalpure said that the RSS Twitter, which is in the name of RSS@RSSorg, had shown that the organisation had distributed ration kits to one crore people, seven crore food packets, extended help to 27 lakh migratory workers and 13 lakh people from other states till May 20, 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. “If expense on this count is to be guessed, it may come to around Rs 1000 crore. From where the huge money came? The RSS is an ‘unconstitutional’ organisation and hence has no bank account. While the common people were unable to go out during the lockout, then how did the RSS accumulate the money? Was the help just a jumla or a blatant lie? Jabalpure asked.

The social activist had registered complaints with the Charity Commissioner and Chief Minister’s Secretariat against the RSS in this connection. However, the Charity Commissioner had dismissed the complaint with a written note saying that the organisation named RSS is not a registered organisation as per Societies Registration Act 1860 or Maharashtra Public Trusts Act and hence taking action against it is not under the jurisdiction of the authority.

“A pertinent question arises as to how and from where the unconstitutional organisation managed such a huge amount of money? Or was it just a show? The illegally collected money also shows evasion of income tax,” Jabalpure said.

Jabalpure has approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department demanding a probe into the source of income of the organisation.