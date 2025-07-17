Snakebite cases surge in Nagpur: 134 incidents in a month, 34 venomous

Advertisement



Nagpur: As monsoon rains lash Nagpur, the city has witnessed a sharp surge in snakebite cases, with 134 incidents reported in just one month, including 34 venomous attacks involving snakes such as kraits, cobras, and Russell’s vipers.

Thanks to the swift response by local ‘Sarpmitras’ (snake rescuers) and the District Health Department, all victims survived after receiving timely medical care.

Snakes on the move: Fields and nighttime bites on the rise

Most of the bites occurred at night while victims were asleep, or during agricultural work in the fields. According to Monu Singh, President of the Vidarbha Sarpmitra Samiti, snakes often leave their burrows and enter human settlements during the rainy season in search of dry shelter and food.

Golden hour saves lives

District health officials confirmed that all patients received urgent anti-venom treatment, made possible by pre-positioned emergency supplies in nearby hospitals. Experts emphasize the importance of the “Golden Hour,” the first hour after a bite, which can be crucial in saving a life.

Simple precautions can prevent snakebites:

The Sarpmitra Samiti and Health Department have jointly issued safety guidelines:

Inspect beds, pillows, and surrounding areas before sleeping

Avoid sleeping on the floor; use mosquito nets

Wear boots and gloves while working in fields

Be cautious while walking through bushes or tall grass

Do not store wood, garbage, or debris near homes

Carry a torch when stepping out at night

In case of a snakebite, seek immediate medical help or contact a Sarpmitra, do not delay

· The district administration has ensured adequate anti-venom stock in all hospitals, reinforcing preparedness.

Awareness is the best antidote

The Wings of Nature Sarpmitra team is actively conducting village-level awareness campaigns. “Fear of snakes is natural, but knowledge and precaution are far more powerful,” said Monu Singh.

Emergency contacts: Sarpmitras across Nagpur

In case of snake sightings or snakebite emergencies, citizens are urged to immediately contact their area’s Sarpmitra:

Name Area Contact Monu Singh Hingna Rural 9422120248 Gaurang Waikar Wardha Rd, Khamla 9970099910 Praveen Katre Sonegaon, Mate Chowk 9766777656 Amit Wanjari Hingna MIDC 9665175882 Raj Chavan Beltarodi, Hudkeshwar 8484850781 Sahil Sharanagat Mahal, Tukdoji Putla 9579052999 Gaju Patle Manish Nagar, Chatrapati Nagar 9021309890 Santosh Soni Medical, Omkar Nagar 9420082603 Rahul Manke Bajaj Nagar, Civil Lines 9730760537 Kunal Tirpude Trimurti Nagar, Jaitala 9922889099 Rakesh Bhoyar Ganeshpeth, Gandhibagh 9834224939 Ashish Mendhe Narsala, Dighori 8793783984 Rupchand Vaidya Wathoda, Kalamna 9049794981 Ashish Meshram Defence, Wadi-Wadhamna 9096962385 Sushil Meshram Butibori MIDC 7066584194 Saurabh Ablankar Ambazari, Futala 7378381492 Gitesh Madankar Tea Point, Jaitala 9049709444 Akash Meshram Wanadongri, Hingna 8625803647

Monsoon alert: Stay vigilant, stay safe

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Monu Singh urged citizens not to panic but to remain alert: “Our Sarpmitra teams are working 24×7 across every corner of Nagpur. During monsoon, the risk of snakebite is high. Awareness and timely action are the most effective tools we have to save lives. People in need should reach out without hesitation.”

-Ravikant Kamble