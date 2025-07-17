Snakebite cases surge in Nagpur: 134 incidents in a month, 34 venomous

Nagpur: As monsoon rains lash Nagpur, the city has witnessed a sharp surge in snakebite cases, with 134 incidents reported in just one month, including 34 venomous attacks involving snakes such as kraits, cobras, and Russell’s vipers.
Thanks to the swift response by local ‘Sarpmitras’ (snake rescuers) and the District Health Department, all victims survived after receiving timely medical care.
Snakes on the move: Fields and nighttime bites on the rise
Most of the bites occurred at night while victims were asleep, or during agricultural work in the fields. According to Monu Singh, President of the Vidarbha Sarpmitra Samiti, snakes often leave their burrows and enter human settlements during the rainy season in search of dry shelter and food.
Golden hour saves lives
District health officials confirmed that all patients received urgent anti-venom treatment, made possible by pre-positioned emergency supplies in nearby hospitals. Experts emphasize the importance of the “Golden Hour,” the first hour after a bite, which can be crucial in saving a life.
Simple precautions can prevent snakebites:
The Sarpmitra Samiti and Health Department have jointly issued safety guidelines:
Inspect beds, pillows, and surrounding areas before sleeping
Avoid sleeping on the floor; use mosquito nets
Wear boots and gloves while working in fields
Be cautious while walking through bushes or tall grass
Do not store wood, garbage, or debris near homes
Carry a torch when stepping out at night
In case of a snakebite, seek immediate medical help or contact a Sarpmitra, do not delay
· The district administration has ensured adequate anti-venom stock in all hospitals, reinforcing preparedness.
Awareness is the best antidote
The Wings of Nature Sarpmitra team is actively conducting village-level awareness campaigns. “Fear of snakes is natural, but knowledge and precaution are far more powerful,” said Monu Singh.
Emergency contacts: Sarpmitras across Nagpur
In case of snake sightings or snakebite emergencies, citizens are urged to immediately contact their area’s Sarpmitra:
|Name
|Area
|Contact
|Monu Singh
|Hingna Rural
|9422120248
|Gaurang Waikar
|Wardha Rd, Khamla
|9970099910
|Praveen Katre
|Sonegaon, Mate Chowk
|9766777656
|Amit Wanjari
|Hingna MIDC
|9665175882
|Raj Chavan
|Beltarodi, Hudkeshwar
|8484850781
|Sahil Sharanagat
|Mahal, Tukdoji Putla
|9579052999
|Gaju Patle
|Manish Nagar, Chatrapati Nagar
|9021309890
|Santosh Soni
|Medical, Omkar Nagar
|9420082603
|Rahul Manke
|Bajaj Nagar, Civil Lines
|9730760537
|Kunal Tirpude
|Trimurti Nagar, Jaitala
|9922889099
|Rakesh Bhoyar
|Ganeshpeth, Gandhibagh
|9834224939
|Ashish Mendhe
|Narsala, Dighori
|8793783984
|Rupchand Vaidya
|Wathoda, Kalamna
|9049794981
|Ashish Meshram
|Defence, Wadi-Wadhamna
|9096962385
|Sushil Meshram
|Butibori MIDC
|7066584194
|Saurabh Ablankar
|Ambazari, Futala
|7378381492
|Gitesh Madankar
|Tea Point, Jaitala
|9049709444
|Akash Meshram
|Wanadongri, Hingna
|8625803647
Monsoon alert: Stay vigilant, stay safe
Speaking to Nagpur Today, Monu Singh urged citizens not to panic but to remain alert: “Our Sarpmitra teams are working 24×7 across every corner of Nagpur. During monsoon, the risk of snakebite is high. Awareness and timely action are the most effective tools we have to save lives. People in need should reach out without hesitation.”
-Ravikant Kamble