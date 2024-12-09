Smiling faces: 1,099 runway children rescued by RPF in 11 months in 2024

In Nagpur Division, 168 children (107 boys and 61 girls), who ran away from home for various domestic reasons, were rescued and reunited with their families

Nagpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has successfully rescued 1099 children who ran away from home due to domestic disputes or the allure of the city’s glamour, under Operation Nanhe Farishte in the past 11 months.

According to the information received, RPF, in coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP), other frontline railway staff, and Childline, rescued a total of 1099 children between January and November this year. This includes 740 boys and 359 girls, who were saved from the clutches of antisocial elements and safely reunited with their families

In Nagpur Division, 168 children (107 boys and 61 girls) were rescued; in Mumbai Division, 379 children (242 boys and 137 girls); in Bhusawal Division, 247 children (141 boys and 106 girls); in Pune Division, 246 children (211 boys and 35 girls); and in Solapur Division, 59 children (39 boys and 20 girls) were rescued.

In November 2024 alone, 124 children were rescued, including 78 boys and 46 girls. In comparison, 1053 children were rescued between January and November 2023, which included 741 boys and 312 girls.

Rs 5.22 crore worth of lost items returned

Under Operation Amanat, RPF recovered 1491 lost items, including mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, cash, etc., worth Rs 5.22 crore and returned them to the rightful passengers. Of this, items worth Rs 243.72 lakh were recovered in November 2024 alone. In comparison, during January to November 2023, items worth Rs 4.12 crore were recovered, totalling 1494 items.

In Nagpur Division, 322 items worth Rs 67.89 lakh, in Mumbai Division, 649 items worth Rs 22.55 crore, in Bhusawal Division, 261 items worth Rs 1.07 crore, in Solapur Division, 88 items worth Rs 51.86 lakh, and in Pune Division, 171 items worth Rs 39.73 lakh were recovered and returned to the rightful owners.