SMHRC Launches TB Healthcare Package on World Tuberculosis Day 2025

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually to commemorate the discovery of the TB-causing bacteria by Dr. Robert Koch in 1882. The World Health Organization (WHO) marks this day to raise awareness and promote global efforts toward TB eradication. India has pledged to eliminate TB by 2030 by reducing TB incidence by 80%, TB-related deaths by 90%, and eradicating catastrophic costs for affected households.

To honor World TB Day 2025, the Respiratory Medicine Department of Datta Meghe Medical College (DMMC) and Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC) had recently organized a series of awareness initiatives. Students from medicine, nursing, and allied health sciences actively participated in poster and rangoli competitions designed to creatively promote knowledge on TB prevention, treatment, and eradication efforts.

Recognizing the challenges posed by high TB morbidity and mortality rates, loss to follow-up cases, and adverse treatment effects, SMHRC launched the TB Health Care Package on this occasion.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director (DMIHER-Off Campus), emphasized the crucial role of this package in Nagpur’s TB elimination strategy. The package offers comprehensive services, including specialist consultations, general health checkups, sputum testing, and basic laboratory investigations such as Complete Blood Count (CBC), Liver and Kidney Function Tests, and Random Blood Sugar (RBS). Additionally, patients receive ECG, ultrasound of the abdomen, and chest X-rays. Psychological counseling is also integrated to encourage treatment adherence. The package is accessible to all TB patients from Nagpur and neighboring districts.

Dr. Sumer Choudhary, Professor & Head of the Respiratory Medicine Department, DMMC reaffirmed SMHRC’s commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare for TB patients, as well as those suffering from post-COVID complications, asthma, and other respiratory conditions. SMHRC boasts a fully equipped 20-bedded respiratory ward and a 5-bedded negative pressure isolation ward for managing smear-positive TB cases. Advanced diagnostic facilities include sputum True-NAAT testing for rapid drug-resistant TB detection and fibre-optic bronchoscopy for detailed respiratory assessments.

The launch event was graced by distinguished government officials, including the District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) and the Taluka Health Officer, Hingna, who commended SMHRC’s proactive approach in strengthening public health initiatives. Their presence underscored the significance of collaboration between healthcare institutions and government bodies in addressing TB and other public health challenges.

The successful execution of the event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Dr. Shafee Khan, Dr. Gaurang Aurangabadkar, and the entire Respiratory Medicine Department, under the guidance of Dr. Ujwal Gajbe (DMMC Dean), Dr. Vasant Gawande (SMHRC CMS), Dr.Sudhir Singh-SMHRC AMS and Dr. Naresh Gill (Deputy Director – Community Services, SMHRC).

This initiative marks a significant step toward eliminating TB in the region and ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to those who need it most.

