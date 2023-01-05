Smart move: NMC to organise Swachh Mohalla Competition to make Nagpur a clean city

The winners will get prizes in the form of development fund for each participating mohalla and Resident Welfare Association to be utilised in consultation with the residents

Nagpur: Aimed at improving hygiene in Nagpur City, Nagpur@2025 along with Nagpur Municipal Corporation is organizing a Swachh Mohalla Competition under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Under the Swachh Mohalla Competition, any group of citizens can form a unit or locality and will be eligible to compete.

Announcing the competition on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said the citizens who are willing to take part in the competition will be having 100% support from the NMC which will be appointing a volunteer for every Mohalla. Other than the volunteers, NMC is keen on providing the citizens with all the logistical help.

He further said that the winners will get prizes in the form of development fund for each participating mohalla and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to be utilised in consultation with the residents.

The idea behind this competition is that the NMC wants maximum involvement of the citizens. The concept is for Mohallas/RWAs to take ownership of the area and ensure the governance through various arms of NMC as well as their own collective responsibility of making their unit clean, hygienic, and well-managed across the standard parameters.

The NMC team and the Nagpur@2025 team will ensure that participating Mohallas/RWAs receive special support in the form of speedy response through specialized helplines.

Eligibility & Participation:

Mohalla will be a defined unit comprising not less than 200 homes and not exceeding 500 homes. Mohalla includes self-contained Gated Communities. The Mohalla or the RWA will submit applications through the online link shared or through the offline printed forms available at the Zonal Offices of NMC. Zonal offices will extend appropriate help to the citizens as required. The applications must be supported/ signed by at least 10 homes in the Mohalla/ Gated Community.

Period of Competition, Evaluation & Award:

The competition will be held till March 31, 2023. The Mohalla will be evaluated immediately after the application is received for determining its current status on the specified parameters. Monthly and weekly evaluations shall be carried out by the NMC. The final results will be declared in the month of April 2023.

Guidelines and Parameters on which the evaluations will be carried out:

Waste Collection (pick-up by NMC vendor) must be done daily. Source Segregation, door-to-door and gate collection of green (wet or biodegradable), dry (non-biodegradable), and domestic hazardous waste. Ban on use of single-use plastic bags in every shop/vendor in Mohalla. Swachhta App usage by the citizens. Composting of wet waste. Awareness activities, cleanliness messaging amongst all citizens/shops/etc. Ensuring non-dumping of construction debris through association and NMC also. Cleaned Garden/ Public spaces/ Parking spaces. Specific innovations undertaken for waste management and /or cleanliness. Management of Animal and Dog poop. Public Toilet Management through the NMC team that is ensuring operations and hygiene. Black spot removal and monitoring. Litter bins with street vendors and shops/ establishments in the Mohalla/ campus. Red Spot (spitting) monitoring and elimination. Implementation of the RRR principle, (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) along with dry segregation. Upkeep of Storm water drains through NMC. Rewards and Recognition Programmes for citizens/ cleaning staff etc.

In order to encourage the citizens, the NMC has even kept prizes for the participants which are categorized as follows:

First Prize- (3 groups or units) with a prize of a total value of Rs 75 lakh (Rs 25 lakh each)

Second Prize- (top 5 groups or units) with a prize of a total value of Rs 50 lakh (Rs 10 lakh each)

Third prize- (top 7 groups or units) with a prize of a total value of Rs 35 lakh (Rs 5 lakh each)

The prize amount will be granted in the form of a development fund for each participant Mohalla/ RWA to be utilized in consultation with the winner. Along with the prize money, certificates and medals will also be provided.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, the NMC Commissioner, Radhakrishnan B, Additional Commissioner, Ram Joshi, Past President of the VED Council, Shivkumar Rao, and Convener of Nagpur@2025, Nimish Sutaria have urged the citizens to take part in the competition by participating in large numbers.

Radhakrishnan. B said “Sizeable contribution is expected from the citizens. A comparison will be done assessing the before and after look of the Mohalla. Citizens can drop a WhatsApp message on the number: 8380002025 for any assistance during the competition. Additionally, the citizens should start using the Swachhta App.

